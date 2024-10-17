John Sterling Ripped Yankees' Baserunning After Jose Trevino's Mistake vs. Guardians
The New York Yankees have not run the bases well during the 2024 postseason. During Game 2 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, both Anthony Rizzo and Jazz Chisholm had lapses on the base path that resulted in outs.
In Thursday's Game 3, it was Jose Trevino who made a baserunning mistake.
After Trevino opened the scoring with an RBI single, he found himself taking a lead off first base. Guardians starter Matthew Boyd caught him frozen in his tracks with a pickoff move that immediately sent Trevino back to the dugout after a brief rundown between first and second.
After the catcher gave Cleveland a free out, Yankees radio announcer John Sterling couldn't hide his disdain.
"How do you like that? ... And where was Trevino going? I said they had to play a clean game, already it's dirty," said Sterling. "That's awful. And also, because Trevino's really slow, where is he running to?"
In a postseason series, teams can't afford to give away free outs. The Yankees have done just that three times in the last two games, prompting Sterling's frustrated call. A chance to string a big inning together was swiftly taken away by Trevino's costly baserunning mistake, and Cleveland took a 2–1 lead shortly thereafter.