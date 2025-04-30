Jose Alvarado Invites Young Fan Who Went Viral Mimicking Windup to Game
Mimicking pitchers' windups has taken on a life of its own in the MLB this season, and said trend continued on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
With Jose Alvarado on the mound in the top of the 8th inning and the Phillies holding a 3-2 lead over the Washington Nationals, a fan in the stands followed the relief pitcher's every move as he struck out three straight batters with the bases loaded.
Here's a look at the final strike:
Naturally, the video went viral and—as relayed by the Philadelphia Inquirer's Lochlan March—Alvarado has not only seen it, but wants to invite the fan to a game.
"It was awesome," the pitcher told March. "I talked to my agent. [I asked] if he can send a message to somebody who works on the team, to find the kid and bring him here. Give him something. Maybe my jersey, signed, and a couple of baseballs. ... I can't wait to see this kid here."
While Tuesday night was the 12-year-old fan's first time attending a Phillies game, his performance in the stands may end up lining him up for his second in the near future.
