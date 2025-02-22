SI

Juan Soto Blasts Home Run in First Plate Appearance As a Met

The newly signed Mets star wasted no time getting a home run on the board in Saturday's spring training action.

Juan Soto wasted no time hitting his first home run as a New York Met in Saturday's spring training action.
Newly signed New York Mets star Juan Soto wasted no time getting on the board with a home run with his new team, as he blasted a 2-1 fastball over the left centerfield fence in his first plate appearance in Saturday's spring training action against the Houston Astros.

Soto turned on a 91 mile-per-hour fastball and belted it out of the park to a chorus of cheers in front of the Mets' home crowd in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Mets fans are hoping for plenty of Soto home runs this season as the Mets look to once again compete for a National League crown after falling just short to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Soto inked a 15-year, $765 contract in the offseason to leave the New York Yankees for the crosstown rival Mets in the most lucrative contract in professional sports history.

