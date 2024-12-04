SI

Scott Boras Says Juan Soto Has Taken Significant Step in Free Agency Decision

Karl Rasmussen

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto against the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The entire MLB world continues to wait in anticipation for Juan Soto to make his decision on where he intends to sign in free agency. His agent Scott Boras indicated Tuesday that some progress has been made in that regard.

Speaking at the Los Angeles Dodgers' introductory press conference for Blake Snell, another one of his clients, Boras was asked about Soto's free agency and where he's at in the process.

Boras informed reporters that although no decision is imminent for the 26-year-old, Soto has begun the process of eliminating teams from contention for his signature.

There have been a handful of teams reportedly in the mix for Soto, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and New York Yankees. Boras didn't hint at a timeline for Soto's signing, but he noted that the pool of franchises he could sign for is beginning to dwindle.

Soto has reportedly had meetings with all of the teams in contention and now he's beginning to narrow down his choices before making a final decision. Boras didn't specify what teams had been eliminated by his client, only that the process had gotten underway.

