How an Overzealous Yankees Security Guard Helped the Mets Land Juan Soto
Jaw, meet floor: On Sunday night, coveted MLB superstar Juan Soto agreed to a $765 million, 15-year deal with the New York Mets, ending months of speculation as to where the now ex-Yankee might sign in free agency. It is the largest deal in professional sports history.
Much of the chatter regarding the agreement has to do with Mets owner Steve Cohen and how he is perhaps the only person who could have pulled this off, especially since the Yankees were reportedly in the mix until the very end.
But turns out the billionaire may have known exactly which chords to strike with the 26-year-old slugger, according to a new report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Per Heyman, Cohen hosted Soto at his mansion in Beverly Hills (it is believed other teams met at Soto's agent's house) and served him Latin food for lunch. The outfielder and his entourage were then shown a film crafted by the Mets, a stark contrast from the "more typical PowerPoint presentations" other teams used.
Cohen and the Mets also used some of their "excellent intelligence" to lure Soto away from the pinstripes.
"Cohen brought to the meeting his wife, Alex, and father-in-law. He also brought Edgar Suero, the Mets traveling secretary, who explained logistics and family perks.
"The Mets have excellent intelligence. They were aware that while Soto liked being a Yankee and loved having Aaron Judge protect him in the lineup and lead them all in the clubhouse, he allegedly was upset early in the year by an overzealous Yankees security guy who disallowed a family member and his chef/driver from certain areas."
It is believed Soto ultimately forgave the incident, but what matters is that "the Mets were aware, and you can bet they will make sure nothing like that happens in Queens," Heyman reported.