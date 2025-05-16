Juan Soto Received a Rare Booing Standing Ovation From Fans in Return to Yankee Stadium
Juan Soto made his first appearance at Yankee Stadium on Friday night since he signed with the New York Mets in December.
He expected a rough reception from New York Yankees fans during the rivalry series this weekend, and the fans definitely delivered on that. As Soto walked up to the plate in the first inning, the stadium echoed loudly with boos. It's some of the loudest boos an MLB stadium has produced in quite some time.
The weird part about the booing, though, is that Yankees fans gave Soto a standing ovation along with the booing. It was a sight not seen often in MLB.
The Mets star took the booing standing ovation with class as he tipped his batting cap to the crowd while walking to the plate.
The pettiness didn't stop there for Yankees fans. When Soto ran out to right field in the bottom of the first inning, the fans in the outfield collectively turned their backs to their former player. The booing continued on then, too.
It should be an interesting weekend at Yankee Stadium, that's for sure.