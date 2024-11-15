SI

Juan Soto Inquired About Three Specific Items in Red Sox Free Agency Pitch

One of Soto's first free agency meetings helped clarify what he values most in his next destination.

Josh Wilson

Soto hits a two-run home run at Fenway park
Soto hits a two-run home run at Fenway park / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

As expected, Juan Soto is commanding the news cycle as winter meetings draw nearer. The superstar, who took up residence with the New York Yankees this past season, is expected to get a massive contract across over a decade.

At just 26 and having helped bring the Yankees to their first World Series in 15 years last season, everyone wants him.

The Boston Red Sox held an informational session with Soto to pitch him on coming to play for the Red Sox in Southern California on Thursday night. The meeting was three hours long and described as productive by Sean McAdam of MassLive. Soto was described as "impressed."

During the meeting, Soto inquired about three things in particular, according to McAdam: The team's commitment to winning, how it evaluates players, and Fenway Park and its facilities.

The last item is particularly noteworthy since it could be viewed as a big advantage or disadvantage to the Red Sox, depending on Soto's perspective. Fenway Park is the oldest stadium in MLB. If you value tradition, that's great. If you want modernity, well, you can only put so many fresh coats of paint on a 110-plus-year-old park. The locker room was revamped ahead of 2023.

It's a factor that also implicates the Chicago Cubs, whose Wrigely Field is just two years younger than Fenway Park. It's unclear how engaged the Cubs will be, if at all, on Soto in free agency, but they haven't appeared in any reports to this point.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB