Juan Soto Reveals the Simple Reason He Chose the Mets in Free Agency

Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
Juan Soto is officially a member of the New York Mets and has now revealed why he made the decision he did in free agency.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, the 26-year-old superstar was asked why he chose the Mets and what pushed them over the top. His answer was simple.

"The Mets is a great organization," Soto said. "What they have done in the past couple years showing all of the ability to keep winning, to keep growing a team, to try to grow a dynasty is one of the most important things, What you were seeing from the other side was unbelievable."

It's safe to say the 15-year, $765 million contract he received from the Mets helped, but Soto received massive offers from several teams, yet picked the team in Queens.

Since Steve Cohen took over ownership of the Mets, the franchise has spent a ton of money. That investment is obviously part of why Soto sees the team having a bright future long-term.

