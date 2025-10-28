Justin Bieber Gave Shohei Ohtani’s HR Against the Blue Jays a Single Finger Review
Shohei Ohtani started Game 3 of the World Series with three hits in his first three at-bats. Ohtani hit a ground rule double in the first, a home run in the third and then another double in the fifth.
It was that historic home run that Justin Bieber didn't seem to fully appreciate. Ohtani hit a moonshot to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead and Bieber, who was born in Ontario, responded with a thumbs down. Obviously, he didn't see how sick the bat flip looked from his seats.
The singer attended the game wearing a Shane Bieber jersey. Bieber, the Blue Jays pitcher, will start Game 4 for Toronto on Tuesday night. He last pitched against the Mariners, starting Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.
Presumably, Bieber, the musician, will be back to watch him pitch. After giving the thumbs down from what could have been a suite, Bieber tweeted a picture from field level later in the game.
If he can afford two different seats for Game 3, he can certainly find a way into the stadium for Game 4. It's also worth noting that Bieber was born in March 1994, a little more than four months after the Blue Jays last played in the World Series.