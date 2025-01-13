Justin Verlander Extended Classy Gesture to Giants Great Before Picking Jersey Number
Justin Verlander is headed to The Bay for his 20th season in MLB, having agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants. He's yet to make his final decision regarding what jersey number he'll wear, though it seems his usual No. 35 is still on the table despite a franchise great having worn it throughout much of their career.
Verlander told reporters that Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey reached out to the team's former longtime shortstop Brandon Crawford regarding the availability of the No. 35 uniform, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. Crawford gave Verlander his blessing to wear the digits, should he so desire, though he's ultimately yet to decide whether he intends to wear the number or not.
Crawford, who retired after the 2024 season, spent 13 of his 14 years in MLB in San Francisco. He was a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and a two-time World Series champion. He wore the No. 35 throughout his time with the Giants, and also wore it during his one-year stint with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Verlander has also worn No. 35 throughout his career with the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets and Houston Astros. Whether he intends to continue wearing it in San Francisco remains to be seen, though Crawford classily gave the veteran right-hander his blessing to do so.