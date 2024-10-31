Kiké Hernández Took Unprovoked Shot at Noah Lyles After Dodgers Win World Series
It's been over a year since sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Noah Lyles questioned why the winner of a championship in the NBA is called the world champion. But since then, Lyles has faced plenty of backlash from athletes across the NBA, and even from some other leagues.
Now, an MLB player has joined the conversation and fired back at Lyles. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernandez, fresh off of winning the World Series with a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees, took an unprovoked shot at Lyles in an interview during the team's clubhouse celebration.
Dodgers reporter Blake Harris posted a video of the moment onto his account on X (formerly Twitter).
"World Series champions," Hernandez said. "Suck it, Noah Lyles."
Several high-profile NBA players, most notably two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant and eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard, have since fired back at Lyles. Even the United States men's national basketball team, after winning the gold medal in Paris over the summer, took a jab at Lyles with a tweet.
But if anyone was going to do it from MLB, and specifically from the Dodgers, it would be Hernandez, as this is not his first mic drop moment in an interview.