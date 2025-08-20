Kyle Schwarber Makes Phillies History With Latest Home Run
Kyle Schwarber hit his 44th home run of the season during the Phillies' game against the Mariners on Tuesday night. In the process, he broke a Philadelphia franchise record by homering in 15 consecutive series.
Schwarber came to the plate to face Seattle's Bryce Miller in the bottom of the 1st with one out and no one on. Behind in the count, he chased a 1-2 fastball that was up and out of the zone and smashed it up and out of the park.
In addition to setting a new Phillies' record, Schwarber retook the National League lead in home runs. He also moved within three home runs of his own career-high as well as MLB leader Cal Raleigh, who played earlier in the day.
Schwarber has been putting on an absolute show this season. Between treating just about every fanbase he's seen to a long ball over the last two months, he also won the All-Star Game with three home runs on three swings.
The last team to keep Schwarber in the ballpark for an entire series was the Astros, who held the Phillies to just one run in three games. Schwarber went 2 for 11 with a walk in the series.