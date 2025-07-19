Kyle Stowers Sets Unique History With Epic Two-Game Stretch Capped by Walk-Off Homer

Last 2 regular-season games for the @Marlins' Kyle Stowers:



8 hits

5 HR

11 RBI



Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, the only other MLB player to reach those numbers over a 2-game span was Ty Cobb from May 5-6, 1925 (9 H, 5 HR, 11 RBI).