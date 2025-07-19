Kyle Stowers Sets Unique History With Epic Two-Game Stretch Capped by Walk-Off Homer
Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers is on the type of heater that's rarely seen. In his first game back from the All-Star break Friday night, he mashed a walk-off two-run home run to give the Marlins an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals in extra innings.
Honestly, it wasn't much of a shock that Stowers went yard. He did so earlier in the night in the bottom first and homered three times in Miami's final game before the break. The walk-off blast marked his fifth home run in just two games.
Overall, he's had eight hits and 11 RBIs alongside the five homers in the two-game stretch. Those are numbers we haven't seen in 100 years, literally. According to OptaSTATS, the only other MLB player to reach the same stats in a two-game span is Ty Cobb, who had nine hits, five homers and 11 RBIs over two games in 1925.
Even more incredible is that there were four days in between Stowers's remarkable two-game stretch due to the All-Star break. He was a National League All-Star and competed in the swing-off Home Run Derby to decide the outcome of the game. He sent out one dinger in three tries to add to the NL's total as they eventually came out on top thanks to three bombs from Kyle Schwarber.
On the season, Stowers is slashing .298/.371/.563 with 21 home runs and 59 RBIs. His .298 batting average is a top-10 number across the MLB. He has a chance to continue the insane stretch as the Marlins' weekend series in Miami against the Royals continues Saturday.