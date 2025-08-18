Lawrence Butler Rips MLB Umpires Over Lack of Accountability: 'I'm Fed Up'
Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler voiced his displeasure with the umpires in MLB, expressing that he feels there's a lack of accountability among big league umpires that doesn't exist at the Triple-A level.
Butler said Monday that he's "fed up" with MLB's umpires and said that minor league umpires displayed more caution in regards to the strike zone due to the existence of the automated ball-strike system that's in place, a system which MLB tested use of during the All-Star Game.
Because teams are able to challenge the call from umpires, Butler feels that umpires in the minors are more careful when calling balls and strikes.
"ABS. I'm fed up with the umpires. I've had enough with the umpires. They miss too many calls both ways," said Butler when asked what he would change if he were commissioner of MLB for a day.
"I want the challenge system. Three [challenges per game], just like they do in Triple-A. If you look at Triple-A, the umpires are a little bit more cautious about what pitches they call, because they know a pitcher or hitter might challenge it and it might embarrass them. So they might be a little bit more cautious to pull that trigger. I feel like up here, they don't five a f––."
Butler didn't hold back with his assessment of officiating in MLB, and he made clear he'd welcome the implementation of ABS.