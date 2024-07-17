Mic'd Up Livvy Dunne Cheered on Paul Skenes at 2024 MLB All-Star Game
Paul Skenes started the 2024 MLB All-Star Game for the National League, and the rookie pitcher had a famous fan on hand for the occasion. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie's girlfriend Livvy Dunne was in the stands and mic'd up during his one inning of work.
Fox had a mic on Dunne in the crowd and caught her yelling, "Let's go Paul!" at one point.
Dunne and Skenes met while they were students at LSU together. Skenes was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft, while Dunne stayed in school and won a team national championship as a gymnast in 2024. She recently announced to her more than 10 million social media followers that she would be returning to LSU for a fifth year.
Skenes and Dunne walked the red carpet at the All-Star Game on Tuesday before the game got underway.
Skenes cruised in his one inning of work in the game. Working around a two-out walk to Juan Soto to close out an uneventful frame. He retired Steven Kwan and Gunnar Henderson before walking Soto. Then he induced a groundout from Aaron Judge to close the inning.
Dunne had to be thrilled with that performance.