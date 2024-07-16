Livvy Dunne Wore Cool Cowboy-Themed Paul Skenes Tank Top at MLB Home Run Derby
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes is set to start the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Texas, and his girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, will be there in the stands rooting him as he takes on a loaded American League lineup.
Skenes and Dunne, one of sports biggest power couples, hopped on a private jet to get to Arlington and Dunne was seen having fun at Monday night's Home Run Derby, which was won by Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez.
Dunne showed her support for Skenes on Monday night by wearing a cowboy-themed tank top with his number on it:
It should be fun to see what Skenes can do in his first All-Star game.
