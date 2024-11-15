Livvy Dunne, Seth Meyers Chime in to Raise Bounty for Paul Skenes’s Rookie Card
A Paul Skenes card that is somewhere out in the wild waiting to be ripped has caused pandemonium among avid collectors and casual observers of the hobby alike. Every rookie player in their first game wears an "MLB Debut" patch on their jersey that is then put in a 1-of-1 card commemorating their debut. It's the rookie card of all rookie cards.
Skenes, who made his pitching debut this past season and ran away with the Rookie of the Year award, is already the most sought-after player in this drop, but the Pittsburgh Pirates upped the ante on Friday when they announced they would give away season tickets behind home plate for 30 years to anyone who found the card and donated it to the Pirates so it can be enjoyed by the entire fanbase.
Then, Skenes's girlfriend—LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne—said that she would host the person who gives the card up in her suite.
After that, Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night With Seth Meyers and a noted Pittsburgh fan, said he would give away VIP tickets to a taping of his show if someone just let him look at the card.
Waiting to see who rips the grail and what decision they make as far as keeping the card versus giving it up will be an exciting chapter in hobbyist baseball card trading.