SI

Livvy Dunne, Seth Meyers Chime in to Raise Bounty for Paul Skenes’s Rookie Card

Everyone wants to get a hold of this once-in-a-lifetime baseball card.

Josh Wilson

Dunne and Skenes pose for a photograph
Dunne and Skenes pose for a photograph / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Paul Skenes card that is somewhere out in the wild waiting to be ripped has caused pandemonium among avid collectors and casual observers of the hobby alike. Every rookie player in their first game wears an "MLB Debut" patch on their jersey that is then put in a 1-of-1 card commemorating their debut. It's the rookie card of all rookie cards.

Skenes, who made his pitching debut this past season and ran away with the Rookie of the Year award, is already the most sought-after player in this drop, but the Pittsburgh Pirates upped the ante on Friday when they announced they would give away season tickets behind home plate for 30 years to anyone who found the card and donated it to the Pirates so it can be enjoyed by the entire fanbase.

Then, Skenes's girlfriend—LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne—said that she would host the person who gives the card up in her suite.

After that, Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night With Seth Meyers and a noted Pittsburgh fan, said he would give away VIP tickets to a taping of his show if someone just let him look at the card.

Waiting to see who rips the grail and what decision they make as far as keeping the card versus giving it up will be an exciting chapter in hobbyist baseball card trading.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB