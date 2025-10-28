SI

Longest Games in World Series History

Where does Game 3 rank among the longest World Series games in history?

Karl Rasmussen

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 18th inning of World Series Game 3.
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 18th inning of World Series Game 3. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Game 3 of the 2025 World Series needed 18 innings to reach its conclusion, as the Dodgers managed to pull off a 6–5 win over the Blue Jays to take a 2–1 series lead. There were plenty of heroes in the marathon affair, including relief pitcher Will Klein, and of course, walk-off hero Freddie Freeman.

Freeman's solo shot in the bottom of the 18th inning sent Dodger Stadium into a frenzy and finally shut the door on what was one of the longest games in World Series history. It was an instant classic, and Freeman cemented his place in the history of the Fall Classic by becoming the first player ever to hit multiple walk-off home runs in the World Series.

So, just where does Monday night's game rank among the longest World Series games of all time?

Game 3 was one of the longest games in World Series history

Matchup

Year

Game Length

Game

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

2018

18 innings

Game 3

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

2025

18 innings

Game 3

New York Mets vs. Kansas City Royals

2015

14 innings

Game 1

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

2005

14 innings

Game 3

Brooklyn Robins vs. Boston Red Sox

1916

14 innings

Game 2

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees

2000

12 innings

Game 1

Only one other game in World Series history has needed 18 or more innings to conclude. Coincidentally, it also occurred during a Game 3 at Dodger Stadium and featured a walk-off home run, that time from Max Muncy. That game, which was in the 2018 World Series against the Red Sox, was won by L.A., 3–2.

Let's see how it compares to the longest games in terms of duration:

Matchup

Year

Game Length

Total Innings

Winner/Score

Red Sox vs. Dodgers

2018

7 hours, 20 minutes

18

Dodgers win 3–2

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers

2025

6 hours, 39 minutes

18

Dodgers win 6–5

White Sox vs. Astros

2005

5 hours, 41 minutes

14

White Sox win 7–5

Astros vs. Dodgers

2017

5 hours, 17 minutes

10

Astros win 13–12

Royals vs. Mets

2015

5 hours, 9 minutes

14

Royals win 5–4

Mets vs. Yankees

2000

4 hours, 51 minutes

12

Yankees win 4–3

Strangely enough, the Dodgers have been involved in three of the longest World Series games in MLB history. Monday night's game was nothing short of a gauntlet. World Series and MLB records were smashed and each team's bullpen was running on fumes.

In the end, the Dodgers broke the heart of the Blue Jays and their fans thanks to Freeman's walk-off home run in the 18th inning. After two full games worth of baseball, the Dodgers took a 2–1 lead. And less than 24 hours after the end of that marathon of a ballgame, the teams will run another race in Tuesday's Game 4, with first pitch set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

