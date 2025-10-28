Longest Games in World Series History
Game 3 of the 2025 World Series needed 18 innings to reach its conclusion, as the Dodgers managed to pull off a 6–5 win over the Blue Jays to take a 2–1 series lead. There were plenty of heroes in the marathon affair, including relief pitcher Will Klein, and of course, walk-off hero Freddie Freeman.
Freeman's solo shot in the bottom of the 18th inning sent Dodger Stadium into a frenzy and finally shut the door on what was one of the longest games in World Series history. It was an instant classic, and Freeman cemented his place in the history of the Fall Classic by becoming the first player ever to hit multiple walk-off home runs in the World Series.
So, just where does Monday night's game rank among the longest World Series games of all time?
Game 3 was one of the longest games in World Series history
Matchup
Year
Game Length
Game
Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
2018
18 innings
Game 3
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
2025
18 innings
Game 3
New York Mets vs. Kansas City Royals
2015
14 innings
Game 1
Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros
2005
14 innings
Game 3
Brooklyn Robins vs. Boston Red Sox
1916
14 innings
Game 2
New York Mets vs. New York Yankees
2000
12 innings
Game 1
Only one other game in World Series history has needed 18 or more innings to conclude. Coincidentally, it also occurred during a Game 3 at Dodger Stadium and featured a walk-off home run, that time from Max Muncy. That game, which was in the 2018 World Series against the Red Sox, was won by L.A., 3–2.
Let's see how it compares to the longest games in terms of duration:
Matchup
Year
Game Length
Total Innings
Winner/Score
Red Sox vs. Dodgers
2018
7 hours, 20 minutes
18
Dodgers win 3–2
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers
2025
6 hours, 39 minutes
18
Dodgers win 6–5
White Sox vs. Astros
2005
5 hours, 41 minutes
14
White Sox win 7–5
Astros vs. Dodgers
2017
5 hours, 17 minutes
10
Astros win 13–12
Royals vs. Mets
2015
5 hours, 9 minutes
14
Royals win 5–4
Mets vs. Yankees
2000
4 hours, 51 minutes
12
Yankees win 4–3
Strangely enough, the Dodgers have been involved in three of the longest World Series games in MLB history. Monday night's game was nothing short of a gauntlet. World Series and MLB records were smashed and each team's bullpen was running on fumes.
In the end, the Dodgers broke the heart of the Blue Jays and their fans thanks to Freeman's walk-off home run in the 18th inning. After two full games worth of baseball, the Dodgers took a 2–1 lead. And less than 24 hours after the end of that marathon of a ballgame, the teams will run another race in Tuesday's Game 4, with first pitch set for 8:00 p.m. ET.