Luis Robert Jr. Destinations: Best Landing Spots for White Sox' OF at Trade Deadline
With the trade deadline just about a week away, one of the biggest names floated as a potential player on the move is Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
The White Sox have lived up to their lowly expectations in 2025, sitting dead last in the AL Central just after the All-Star break. Already 30 games below .500, it's clear that contention isn't in the cards in Chicago.
What's less clear is when their long rebuild will finally start to take shape, and whether Robert is part of those plans at 28 years old. Once heralded as a star of the future, Robert's days with the organization could be numbered, especially given he has a $20 million team option in his contract set to come into play in 2026. Whether they'd be willing to pick up that option remains pivotal to Robert's future in Chicago.
Robert has struggled at the plate this season. Through 83 games, he owns a .636 OPS and just a 0.6 bWAR, though he's shown signs of life of late. Robert has 10 home runs, 40 RBIs and 25 stolen bases on the year, while playing solid defense out in center field.
If he can rediscover his previous form at the plate, as he's just two seasons removed from a breakout 2023 campaign in which he hit 38 home runs and had a .857 OPS, he'd be a sensational addition for a contending team at the deadline.
We're going to look at some possible fits for the outfielder at the MLB trade deadline.
Philadelphia Phillies
Robert could provide a solid upgrade in center field for the Phillies, who currently split the position between Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh. Rojas, who has started 43 games in center field this year, is a strong defender but doesn't provide much offensive upside, owning a .580 OPS with just one home run and 16 RBIs this year. Marsh has made 57 starts in center field, but he too hasn't done much at the plate, logging a .662 OPS.
Moving from a middling White Sox lineup to a potent one such as Philadelphia's could be the spark Robert needs to get back to his usual standards at the plate, as it would hopefully enable him to see some better pitches. He remains an elite base stealer, which fits well into the Phillies' aggressive style on the base paths, and his defense wouldn't be a downgrade by any means.
Seattle Mariners
Already equipped with one of the best pitching staffs in baseball (when healthy), the Mariners need to acquire another big bat as they look to contend for a championship in 2025. While Julio Rodriguez has center field on lock in Seattle, adding Robert to the mix at left field––and possibly moving Randy Arozarena to DH––would allow them to get another potential game-changer in the lineup while enhancing their defense.
T-Mobile Park isn't known as the most hitter-friendly among MLB stadiums, but playing alongside Rodriguez, Arozarena, and an MVP candidate in Cal Raleigh could lead to some better quality at-bats for Robert as he looks to rebound offensively.
New York Mets
Tyrone Taylor has been effective defensively for the Mets this season, but he's not been a reliable bat, and often finds himself hitting in the nine-hole. Robert, for all intents and purposes, would provide an upgrade, even during his down-year at the plate. Robert owns better defensive metrics than Taylor, and his career-worst .636 OPS is still an improvement on Taylor's OPS of .572.
The Mets are also a team that may not balk at the opportunity to keep Robert long-term. With the $20 million club option hanging over the deal, Steve Cohen may be more willing than other owners to pony up and bring Robert back at that price tag if the production matches.