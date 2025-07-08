Manny Machado Deserves to Be Considered Both a Superstar and a Grinder
Manny Machado's legacy is already secured, and it looks far different than it did a few years ago.
On Monday night, Machado notched his 2,000th career hit with a fourth-inning single against Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen. In doing so, the seven-time All-Star became the 12th player in major league history to reach 2,000 hits and have 350 home runs through his age-32 season. Hank Aaron, Jimmy Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Ken Griffey Jr., Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Mel Ott and Frank Robinson accomplished the feat and are all in the Hall of Fame. The other three to do it are Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.
The takeaway? Manny Machado will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Once a controversial figure, Machado has transformed himself into one of baseball's most consistent stars. He averages 32 home runs per 162 games despite never crossing the 40-homer threshold in a season, and with 357 career home runs after launching one in the eighth inning Monday, he has a decent shot at joining the 500-homer club one day. Beyond his immense talent, he has earned the respect of those around him for one simple reason: he shows up every day.
Machado isn't what you picture when thinking of a "grinder." He has garnered criticism in the past for not giving it his all on every play, and even once said in 2018, “I'm not the type of player that's going to be 'Johnny Hustle.’” His graceful approach both at the plate and in the field can make everything look easy. But his effort level has not been questioned in recent years, and it’s worth considering that his willingness to conserve his energy when the time is right has contributed to his remarkable ability to stay on the field.
During his 14-year MLB career, Machado, who turned 33 on Sunday, has played 150 or more games nine times, and he played in all 60 during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Since 2015, only Paul Goldschmidt has played more games (1,551) than Machado's 1,536. He has started all 90 of San Diego's games this season, playing third base in 82 of them.
Machado has been named All-MLB three times since the honor was established in 2019. He has four top-five MVP finishes—including being runner-up in 2022—two Gold Gloves, a Platinum Glove and two Silver Sluggers. Since breaking into the big leagues in 2012, he's fourth in hits (2,001), fifth in home runs (357), fourth in RBIs (1,102), and fifth in WAR (60.3). The No. 3 pick in the 2010 MLB draft has always oozed talent, but his ability to show up every day separates him from his peers.
Not only does Machado rarely take games off for rest—he has remained remarkably healthy. On May 19, 2023, he was placed on the injured list due to a fracture in his left hand when then-Kansas City Royals righty Brad Keller hit him with a pitch. That was Machado's first IL stint in eight years. He missed 17 days and hasn't been on the shelf since.
That consistency has rubbed off on his Padres teammates. Even the fellow superstar whose locker sits next to Machado has been inspired by the way he approaches the game.
"Man, you know it's really hard, but it's part of what we have to do and what we signed up for, and it's part of the grind," Fernando Tatis Jr. told Sports Illustrated recently. "And obviously doing it right next to a guy like Manny is really special because the guy shows up every single day trying to win a ballgame in different ways. You learn from that and you just want to do the same thing."
Padres manager Mike Shildt has been with the franchise since 2022, first as a consultant before taking over as skipper prior to the 2024 campaign. He has seen firsthand what Machado brings to the table, not only with his consistency, but his leadership.
"From a clubhouse standpoint, when you have a guy that shows up, plays every day, performs every day—especially in streaks where you’re going and playing a lot of games—being able to grind and get after it is a really good trait that shows your teammates how and models what this looks like to be a contributing professional player on a winning team," Shildt says. "So those are all the things that Manny brings to the table, and he’s really taking the next steps into being that appropriate vocal leader. But it’s really most of his actions are led by just that, as actions."
Machado's reputation has changed dramatically from being known for some questionable on-field antics. He drew ire in April 2017 when, as a member of the Baltimore Orioles, he slid late into Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia. The former MVP second baseman suffered a knee injury and was never the same. While opinion was split on whether it was a dirty play, the incident was a mark against Machado's reputation.
It took another hit in October 2018 when, as a member of the Dodgers, Machado spiked Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar. He claimed the incident was accidental, but the Brewers were furious.
In 2019, a few months after the Aguilar incident, the Padres made a 10-year, $300 million bet that Machado could become the face of a moribund franchise. At the same time, Machado made a bet that the Padres would do what it takes to compete at the highest level. Both parties have lived up to their end of the bargain—something implicitly acknowledged when they committed to each other again with an 11-year, $350 million extension in February ’23.
Since arriving in San Diego, Machado has taken over as the face of the franchise and proven himself to be a leader. He has been at the center of turning the Padres into a consistent contender after more than a decade of futility. The controversies of his youth are largely behind him as he has rounded into a respected veteran presence who comes to the ballpark and insists he's in the lineup every day.
Despite his focus on getting the Padres back to the postseason in 2025, Machado recently allowed himself to think about the special milestones he was close to eclipsing.
"It's fun, you know, just hearing those numbers, they're racking up," Machado says. "It's pretty amazing. It's pretty hard to get one hit in the big leagues, let alone reaching some pretty historical numbers, so it's pretty exciting."
In the same media scrum, Machado was asked about the Padres' recent stretch of 26 games in 27 days, each of which he started. “I'm exhausted,” he admitted. “I'm ready for the off day tomorrow."
He doesn't get many of those. And that's what makes him special.