Manny Machado Called Out By Brewers After 'Dirty Play' At First Base

Brewers call out Manny Machado after kicking Jesus Aguilar: 'Dirty play by a dirty player'

By Scooby Axson
October 17, 2018

The Milwaukee Brewers are upset at Manny Machado after the Los Angelee Dodgers shortstop he clipped the back leg of Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar during a groundout.

In the 10th inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, which the Dodgers won 2–1 in 13 innings, Machado's left leg hit Aguilar crossing first base. That led to both benches empting and coming into the field.

The Brewers immediately took Machado to task for the play.

"It's a dirty play by a dirty player," Brewers rightfielder Christian Yelich said. "You can't respect someone who plays the game like that. I don't know what his problem is, honestly. I’ve known him and played against him for a long time. It has no place in the game."

Brewers manager Brewers manager Craig Counsell also got his two cents in about Machado's play. "I don't know," Counsell said. "I guess they got tangled up at first base. I don't think he's playing all that hard."

Aguilar and Machado quickly patched things up when Machado singled in the 13th inning. Machado scored the winning run on a single by Cody Bellinger, which tied the series at two games apiece.

"It looked like it," Aguilar said. "I've known Manny for many years and I don't know why he would act like that. We talked. It's over. For me, it's over."

Game 5 is Wednesday afternoon with Wade Miley going for the Brewers and Clayton Kershaw taking the hill for Los Angeles.

