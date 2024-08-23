Mariners Add Hall of Famer Edgar Martínez to Staff Amid Coaching Overhaul
The Seattle Mariners parted ways with manager Scott Servais and hitting coach Jarret DeHart on Thursday and moved quickly to lock down their replacements.
Taking over as manager–without even inheriting the interim title first–is Dan Wilson, and he'll have a new hitting coach alongside him tasked with turning around MLB's worst offense.
Stepping into the role of hitting coach in Seattle is none other than Hall of Fame designated hitter Edgar Martinez, who spent his entire MLB career with the Mariners from 1987 to 2004. Martinez is one of the greatest players in franchise history, and he'll look to help provide a spark to an offense that ranks dead last in batting average.
Martinez was one of the best pure hitters of his generation, having launched 309 home runs while maintaining a .312 batting average over the course of his 18 seasons in the big leagues. His 1,261 RBI and his 514 doubles both rank first all-time in Seattle's history.
With the Mariners still very much in the postseason hunt, the dramatic changes to the coaching staff came as somewhat of a surprise. Both Wilson and Martinez were contributors to the franchise's record 116-win season in 2001, and now they'll look to help the team sneak into the postseason with just over one month left in the campaign.