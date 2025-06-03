Mariners' Cole Young Had Emotional Call With Family After Getting Called Up to Bigs
Cole Young, a fast-rising infield prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization, played in the Futures Game in Texas last season as part of baseball's All-Star festivities. Less than a year later he's found himself with the big club, getting the callup for the Mariners' May 31 tilt against the the Minnesota Twins. The move paid immediate dividends as Young drove in the game-winning run in the 11th inning with a chopper to first base.
It was a magical moment for the young player as he realized the culmination of a dream. But an even better highlight from the weekend may be the phone call he shared with his parents to give them the good news that he was moving from Tacoma to Seattle and competing on the sport's biggest stage.
The Mariners released video of that emotional call and it's awesome.
This is the good stuff. Every single time we see one of these it's impossible not to think about the long journey from Little League to the big leagues and how much time and energy these player's entire families put into the realization of a dream. At one point Young says he's going to cry but he honestly keeps it together pretty well in front of the cameras. He says he was surprised by the opportunity and was minding his own business in the dugout when he got the update.
"I had no idea," he said. "That was so surprising."