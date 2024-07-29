Mariners Acquire Justin Turner in Trade With Blue Jays, per Report
The Seattle Mariners continue to add to their roster ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that Seattle acquired veteran infielder Justin Turner from the Toronto Blue Jays. Turner started at first base in the Blue Jays' matchup against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday but was pulled from the game a few minutes before the trade was reported.
The 39-year-old Turner signed a one-year contract worth $13 million with Toronto this past offseason. In 89 games, Turner has primarily served as the Blue Jays' designated hitter but has also appeared at first and third base. He's batting .254/.349/.371 with 17 doubles and six homers, although his numbers have improved since June 1—a .301/.401/.399 slash line with 11 RBI in 39 games.
The Mariners' front office has been busy over the past week, trading for star outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays as well as Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia.
Seattle led the AL West for much of the first half but the Houston Astros have caught up, most in part to the Mariners' struggling offense. Seattle entered Monday's slate of games with a .218 batting average and .668 team OPS, which rank 29th and 28th in all of baseball.
Adding Arozarena and Turner to manager Scott Servais's lineup should play a big factor in Seattle's pursuit of its first division title since 2001.