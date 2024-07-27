Randy Arozarena Showed Up to Watch Rays One Day After Being Traded to Mariners
The Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday evening, supplying the M's with a much-needed bat.
Before Arozarena departs to join up with his new teammates in Seattle, the 29-year-old paid one last visit to Tropicana Field for Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Arozarena wasn't in the clubhouse with the team during the game, however. Instead, he could be seen with his family watching as a spectator, taking in one final game at The Trop. The recently traded outfielder was spotted sporting sunglasses in the stands with his daughter sitting on his lap, seemingly having a good time catching a game in Tampa from an alternative perspective.
Arozarena was dealt to the Mariners in exchange for two minor leaguers, outfielder Aidan Smith and pitcher Brody Hopkins. He'll look to provide a spark to a struggling lineup in Seattle, which boasts MLB's worst team batting average at .217.
He's been with the Rays since 2020, spending the majority of his big league career with the team. Arozarena isn't expected to report to Seattle until Saturday, so he opted to take the family for one last outing at his old stomping grounds before the move across the country.