Mariners Make Decision on Game 5 Starter in ALCS
Much was made about whether All-Star righty Bryan Woo would start Game 5 of the ALCS for the Mariners, and now we have our answer.
Woo, who has been dealing with a pectoral injury, was not available to pitch Game 1 of the ALCS. Bryce Miller got the ball instead and went six innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts in the win.
The Mariners will start Miller again on Friday in Game 5, but Woo will be available to pitch out of the bullpen.
But that's Friday. On Thursday night, the Mariners have business to attend to. After taking a 2–0 series lead, the Blue Jays bats came alive in Game 3 on Wednesday to the tune of a 13–4 win.
Seattle will look to bounce back on Thursday, looking to take a 3–1 series lead into Friday night, when Miller could play a key role in potentially sending the Mariners to the World Series.
First pitch in Thursday's Game 4 is set for 8:33 p.m. ET in Seattle.