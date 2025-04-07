SI

Mariners OF Put Body on the Line to Make Catch of the Year vs. Giants

Victor Robles left the game after flying into the wall to catch a foul ball.

Victor Robles went all-out for this grab
The Seattle Mariners lost to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort from outfielder Victor Robles.

In the bottom of the ninth inning the Mariners and Giants were tied, 4-4. With one out and a man on first, Patrick Bailey hit a long, high fly ball to right field that slowly drifted into foul territory as it soared through the air. Underneath it, Robles broke into a dead sprint in a desperate effort to make the catch—and boy, did he ever.

Robles managed to catch the ball, but slammed into the low wall in right field of Oracle Park. He flew over the railing and bent as he hit the net.

Remarkably Robles maintained control of the ball throughout, but was clearly shaken up afterwards. It's a strong catch of the year candidate, even if Robles is definitely going to feel it in the morning.

A truly ludicrous effort. Unfortunately it sort of backfired for the Mariners. Robles being in pain after making the grab allowed Luis Matos to tag up from first base to reach second; he would score on a single in the next at-bat.

Still. What an epic catch.

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

