Mariners OF Put Body on the Line to Make Catch of the Year vs. Giants
The Seattle Mariners lost to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort from outfielder Victor Robles.
In the bottom of the ninth inning the Mariners and Giants were tied, 4-4. With one out and a man on first, Patrick Bailey hit a long, high fly ball to right field that slowly drifted into foul territory as it soared through the air. Underneath it, Robles broke into a dead sprint in a desperate effort to make the catch—and boy, did he ever.
Robles managed to catch the ball, but slammed into the low wall in right field of Oracle Park. He flew over the railing and bent as he hit the net.
Remarkably Robles maintained control of the ball throughout, but was clearly shaken up afterwards. It's a strong catch of the year candidate, even if Robles is definitely going to feel it in the morning.
A truly ludicrous effort. Unfortunately it sort of backfired for the Mariners. Robles being in pain after making the grab allowed Luis Matos to tag up from first base to reach second; he would score on a single in the next at-bat.
Still. What an epic catch.