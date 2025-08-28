Three-Time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Opens Congressional Bid in Texas
Three-time MLB All-Star and 2008 World Series champion Mark Teixeira is launching a political career.
The former baseball star who helped the New York Yankees capture the 2008 World Series title is running as a Republican in Texas' 21st Congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. The 45-year-old's bid is to replace the seat vacated by Congressman Chip Roy, who announced that he will not be seeking re-election. Roy will be running for the state's attorney general position.
"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a statement. "...I'm running to ensure District 21 remains prosperous and free for generations to come."
Teixeira played 14 seasons in the major leagues and was a career .268 hitter with 409 home runs and 1,298 RBI.