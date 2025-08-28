SI

Three-Time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Opens Congressional Bid in Texas

Mark Teixeira is running for congress in Texas' 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Former New York Yankees star Mark Teixeira is running for Congress.
Three-time MLB All-Star and 2008 World Series champion Mark Teixeira is launching a political career.

The former baseball star who helped the New York Yankees capture the 2008 World Series title is running as a Republican in Texas' 21st Congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. The 45-year-old's bid is to replace the seat vacated by Congressman Chip Roy, who announced that he will not be seeking re-election. Roy will be running for the state's attorney general position.

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a statement. "...I'm running to ensure District 21 remains prosperous and free for generations to come."

Teixeira played 14 seasons in the major leagues and was a career .268 hitter with 409 home runs and 1,298 RBI.

