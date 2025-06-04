Marlins Announcer Sounded Devastated While Calling Team Getting Swept by Lowly Rockies
The Rockies are suddenly rolling. After a dismal 9–50 start to the 2025 MLB season, they've won three straight games—all against the Marlins—marking their first series sweep of an opponent in over a calendar year.
Colorado's 12th victory was in turn Miami's 37th loss, and their seventh in their last nine games. With the Marlins in a slump and only 6,261 fans at loanDepot Park on Wednesday afternoon, the Marlins play-by-play announcers' call of the final out was incredibly sad and, frankly, uninspiring.
Have a listen to the play here:
So sad.
The red-hot Rockies are off on Thursday before returning to Colorado on Friday to take on the NL East-leading Mets from Coors Field. The Marlins are also back at it on Friday, taking on the Rays from Tampa's George M. Steinbrenner Field.