Marlins Announcer Sounded Devastated While Calling Team Getting Swept by Lowly Rockies

Pitcher Tyler Kinley and catcher Jacob Stallings celebrate a Rockies win. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Rockies are suddenly rolling. After a dismal 9–50 start to the 2025 MLB season, they've won three straight games—all against the Marlins—marking their first series sweep of an opponent in over a calendar year.

Colorado's 12th victory was in turn Miami's 37th loss, and their seventh in their last nine games. With the Marlins in a slump and only 6,261 fans at loanDepot Park on Wednesday afternoon, the Marlins play-by-play announcers' call of the final out was incredibly sad and, frankly, uninspiring.

Have a listen to the play here:

The red-hot Rockies are off on Thursday before returning to Colorado on Friday to take on the NL East-leading Mets from Coors Field. The Marlins are also back at it on Friday, taking on the Rays from Tampa's George M. Steinbrenner Field.

