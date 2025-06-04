SI

Rockies Down Marlins for First Series Sweep in Over a Calendar Year

Look out, Dodgers.

Patrick Andres

Kyle Freeland high-fives teammates after exiting against the Marlins.
Kyle Freeland high-fives teammates after exiting against the Marlins. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Break up the Colorado Rockies.

The much-maligned squad entered their series against the Miami Marlins this week carrying a record of 9-50. Somehow, some way, the Rockies defied their sad-sack reputation and swept the Marlins to move to 12-50 on the year. Just days ago they became the fastest team to ever get to 50 losses in a season.

Colorado finished off the sweep—its first of any team since May 2024—with a 3–2 win Wednesday afternoon. Left fielder Jordan Beck, center fielder Brenton Doyle, and designated hitter Hunter Goodman each drove in runs. Fittingly, pitcher Kyle Freeland—a franchise lifer who helped fuel the team's long-ago 2010s success—took the win.

The Rockies won the first game of the series 6–4 and the second game 3–2. With the losses, Miami dropped to 23-37 on the year—last in the National League East Division.

Colorado remains on pace to go 31-131, which would be the worst season in modern MLB history by leaps and bounds. Last year's Chicago White Sox, for comparison's sake, went 41-121.

However, as the saying goes, a journey of 1,000 miles—or in the Rockies' case, 25.5 games between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers—begins with a single step.

