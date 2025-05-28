Marlins Infielder Had Uplifting Message Day After Leaving Field in Tears Over Errors
Ronny Simon is turning his awful game into a positive.
The Miami Marlins second baseman committed four errors in the first four innings of his team's matchup with the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. Though the official scorer later changed one error to a hit, the damage was done. Simon could be seen crying during a break in the action. On Wednesday, he offered a fresh perspective on what happened.
Simon told reporters he heard from several current and former players after the game, including two Padres, as Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez reached out to him.
His full statement is below.
That's a great attitude for the 25-year-old to have. It's worth noting that he was the first player out on the field working out before Wednesday's game.
The Marlins collapsed as a team on Tuesday night. They took a 6–0 lead in the top of the first inning, then allowed the Padres to mount a furious comeback. San Diego wound up winning 8–6.