Max Scherzer Was So Fired Up for Blue Jays Rookie Trey Yasavage During Game 5
Trey Yasavage made history during the Blue Jays’ win in Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers. The rookie, who only made his first MLB start in September and started the year at Single-A, dominated on the road in Los Angeles, striking out 12 batters across a seven-inning outing.
No one was more fired up for the 22-year-old than veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer. After a big double play got Toronto out of the seventh inning, Scherzer could be seen on the bench going ballistic. The 41-year-old was smacking the railing inside the dugout and proceeded to throw his sunflower seeds in excitement.
Have a look:
Scherzer could then be seen speaking to Yesavage in the dugout, clearly still amped by his impressive performance.
When you have a three-time Cy Young winner and two-time World Series champion acting like that in the dugout, you know you’re putting on a show. And that’s exactly what Yesavage did on the mound Wednesday night.
The rookie had all three of his signature pitches working to perfection. His combination of his fastball, slider and splitter, mixed with his unique release point, was a puzzle the Dodgers’ lineup was simply unable to solve.
Scherzer was loving every minute of it from his viewing point in the dugout, and he couldn’t contain his excitement after the inning-ending double play.