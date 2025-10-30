Trey Yesavage Admits to Doing the Most Relatable Thing on His Phone Before Game 5 Gem
The Blue Jays are headed back to Toronto with a 3-2 lead over the Dodgers in what has been an excellent World Series thus far. Game 5's hero was unexpected, too.
Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage got the starting nod for the pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night and was spectacular. The 22-year-old righty struck out 12 batters in seven innings to set a new World Series record and gave up only one run. The legendary outing led to a critical Blue Jays win and will go down in the history books no matter what happens next. On top of it all, the young pitcher had a funny and relatable admission after the game that gave fans everywhere a good laugh.
About an hour before his start, Yesavage was captured staring intently at his phone with headphones on during the Fox Sports pregame broadcast. The clip apparently made the rounds on social media as an example of how "locked in" Yesavage was before he dominated the Dodgers.
It turns out he saw that and admitted he was not actually locked in on anything. Instead, he was just scrolling TikTok and Instagram.
"I saw something on Instagram that someone took a video of me on my phone saying I was locked in," Yesavage said, via ESPN. "But I was just doomscrolling on TikTok and Instagram reels. I just keep it as chill as possible. I don't change anything I say to myself, but I'm also just here to go to work. I try not to think about anything."
In today's modern society, the blank stare Yesavage had on his face means he's either completely focused on something or he's just swiping through videos. In this instance, it was the latter.
Boy, did it work out. Yesavage came up huge for his team, an unlikely hero amidst the sea of extremely well-paid stars who dot both rosters in this Fall Classic. His work is probably done this season but he can scroll easy knowing he delivered.