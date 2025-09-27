Mets Announcers Lambasted Club After Disastrous Inning Led to Crucial Loss
The Mets dropped a critical game on Friday, losing 6–2 to the since-eliminated Marlins on a night where the club's competition for the final National League wild card spot, the Reds, were victorious. The loss evened the clubs in a tie for the last postseason spot in the NL, which effectively meant the Mets were on the outside looking in in terms of the playoff picture due to tiebreakers.
And the night started out well for the Mets, who jumped out to a 2–0 lead, which they held until a disastrous six-run inning for Miami in the bottom of the fifth, a cacophony of errors and mental mistakes for New York. First, there was a Marlins single that glanced off first baseman Pete Alonso's glove. Then, after a two-run triple, another grounder, not fielded cleanly by Alonso, allowed a Miami run to score. Finally, Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez stole second and third without a throw from the Mets, preceding a Marlins RBI single and two-run homer.
In the midst of the fiasco, the Mets broadcast booth had seen enough, as they proceeded to tear into the club.
"The Mets—a lack of attention to detail, which has cropped up repeatedly during this slow-motion backwards march over the last three-and-a-half months," play-by-play broadcaster Gary Cohen said, "comes up to bite them again."
Color analyst Ron Darling was no kinder.
"You might take your whole travel ball squad off the field if something like that happened," Darling said. "Here's a team that is fighting to get to October. What are you going to do in October with an inning like that?"
Fellow color analyst Keith Hernandez finished up the broadcast booth's skewering.
"And it's not the first time too," Hernandez said. "They've made a lot of mental errors over the past what? Nine, 10 games down the stretch."
New York, through play on June 12, owned the best record in baseball and a 5 1/2-game lead over the Phillies. Since then, the Mets are an incomprehensible 37–54 and its playoff hopes are on the brink.
The Mets need to win the final two games of the regular season and hope for a Reds loss.