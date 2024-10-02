Lip-Reader Breaks Down Heated Moment Between Ex-Teammates in Mets-Brewers Game 1
The New York Mets captured Game 1 of their NL wild card matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night thanks in part to Jesse Winker's two-run triple in the second inning that knotted things up at two runs apiece.
The heightened energy of playoff baseball is always palpable, and that couldn't have been more clear by Winker's reaction to the triple. After tying up the game, Winker was fired up, and the former Brewer exchanged words with ex-teammate Willy Adames. Adames was seen standing at shortstop talking trash back and forth with Winker, who started the rift as he was running the bases.
H/T to @JomboySports on X (formerly Twitter) for the breakdown of what appeared to be said. Winker hit Adames with a, "F--- you, mother------."
After Adames appeared to fire back, Winker asked Adames repeatedly, "Whatcha gonna do about it?" To which Adames responded with, "I'll let you know in the parking lot."
Adames was asked about the second inning spat after the game, and chalked it up to Winker being Winker.
"I don't know what was going through his head, but he just started saying some stuff and I said something back," Adames told the media after the game. "I don't know. I think that's the kind of player he is. ...I guess that's part of his personality. It was just a little bit of a surprise to me, but we don't back off."
Winker deflected when asked about his part after the game.
"I don't really want to speak on it. I just want to focus on the game tomorrow," he said after the win.
Chalk it up to a high energy playoff game, but as Adames mentioned, the Brewers won't back off as they look to keep their season alive.