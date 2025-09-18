Mets Could Leave Former Ace Off Playoff Roster Amid Struggles
The Mets have some tough decisions ahead of them if they manage to fight their way into the playoffs.
Former staff ace Kodai Senga opened the season on fire, but may not even make the postseason roster.
In his first 14 starts this season, the 32-year-old was outstanding. He posted a 7–3 record with a 1.39 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, with 74 strikeouts and 33 walks in 77 2/3 innings. Since then, he's been a mess.
After 13 excellent starts to open 2025, a hamstring injury suffered in June sidelined Senga for a month. He threw four shutout innings after returning on July 21, then fell off a cliff. Since then, he's made eight starts and has gone 0–3 with a 6.56 ERA, a 1.71 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts against 22 walks in 35 2/3 innings.
The Mets optioned him to Triple A Syracuse on September 5 to work through his control issues. In his lone start for the Mets' minor league affiliate, he allowed one run on three hits over six innings, striking out eight and, crucially, walking none.
The Mets are currently fighting for the final National League wild card spot and, if they get in, will have to decide whether or not to include Senga on the postseason roster. Manager Carlos Mendoza addressed that potential dilemma on Thursday.
"I think we'll have the conversation and we'll take the 13 guys that we feel are going to give us the best chance to win baseball games in October," Mendoza said "I think the biggest thing for him [is] to go out there today and have a good performance. And then we have decisions there."
Some excellent manager-speak by Mendoza there. Top-notch stuff.
Senga was so good early in the year that his awful stretch only raised his season ERA to 3.02. He was the Mets' ace for the first half of the season and is now on the outside looking in on a playoff rotation spot.