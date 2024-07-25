Mets Extension Talks Halted After Francisco Alvarez Agency Decertified
The New York Mets and star catcher Francisco Alvarez began talks regarding a potential long-term extension when an unexpected speed bump halted discussions for the 22-year-old franchise cornerstone.
Alvarez's agency, Rimas, which is led by recording artist Bad Bunny, was decertified, which caused talks to cease for the time being, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Rimas is currently in a legal battle with the MLB Players Association regarding its existence, but Alvarez confirmed that the agency still represents him. There's no indication if and when the contract talks will continue.
As for Alvarez's play on the field, he has been a catalyst to New York's lineup, batting .278 with four home runs and 24 RBI and 44 hits in 158 at-bats this season.
The Mets sit at a surprising 53–48 on the season, 10.5 games behind the NL East leading Phillies. However, the Mets currently hold the second NL wild-card spot, a half-game clear of the St. Louis Cardinals.