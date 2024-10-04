Mets Fan Who Was Recording as Pete Alonso Homered Amazingly Ended Up With the Ball
Pete Alonso played the hero on Thursday night as the New York Mets won Game 3 of their Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Alonso's three-run shot was literally historic and caused Mets fans to feel something they haven't felt in October in years—joy.
One particular Mets fan was seated just beyond the fence in right field when Alonso hit his slump-busting shot. Not only was he recording when Alonso went yard, but he also apparelty managed to pick up the ball.
We can't be sure, but there is one fan in the picture of Sal Frelick watching the ball clear the wall who is holding a phone and wearing what appears to be a Mr. Met shirt.
According to his post, he was one of two Mets fans in the area where the ball landed. It's hard to imagine a better souvenir from a trip to the ballpark. Except maybe a pumpkin.