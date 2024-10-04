Pete Alonso's 'Playoff Pumpkin' Becomes a Thing After Mets Beat Brewers
Pete Alonso is the newest MLB postseason hero after his three-run home run in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the National League wild-card series against the Milwaukee Brewers sent the New York Mets back to the NLDS for the first time since 2015.
After the game, Alonso ditched an interview with MLB Network so he could take a team picture. And after that, he headed back to the locker room where the Mets' celebration got even more rowdy.
And that's where the world learned about the playoff pumpkin.
In Alonso's own words, "Nothing's more like fall than playoff baseball and pumpkins." That's it. It's as simple as Alonso and his wife going to pick pumpkins the day before the series started. It doesn't matter how impractical it is to pick pumpkins 900 miles from your home. A new MLB good luck charm was born.
And just like that the whole internet loves the playoff pumpkin, a lovely pumpkin that helps the New York Mets win playoff games.
Maybe the most amazing part about all this is that we've never seen a playoff pumpkin before. It makes at least as much sense as a summer sausage.