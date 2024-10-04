SI

Pete Alonso's 'Playoff Pumpkin' Becomes a Thing After Mets Beat Brewers

The Mets now have a lucky playoff pumpkin.

Stephen Douglas

Pete Alonso’s playoff pumpkin.
Pete Alonso’s playoff pumpkin. / SNY
In this story:

Pete Alonso is the newest MLB postseason hero after his three-run home run in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the National League wild-card series against the Milwaukee Brewers sent the New York Mets back to the NLDS for the first time since 2015.

After the game, Alonso ditched an interview with MLB Network so he could take a team picture. And after that, he headed back to the locker room where the Mets' celebration got even more rowdy.

And that's where the world learned about the playoff pumpkin.

In Alonso's own words, "Nothing's more like fall than playoff baseball and pumpkins." That's it. It's as simple as Alonso and his wife going to pick pumpkins the day before the series started. It doesn't matter how impractical it is to pick pumpkins 900 miles from your home. A new MLB good luck charm was born.

And just like that the whole internet loves the playoff pumpkin, a lovely pumpkin that helps the New York Mets win playoff games.

Maybe the most amazing part about all this is that we've never seen a playoff pumpkin before. It makes at least as much sense as a summer sausage.

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB