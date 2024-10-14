Mets' Jesse Winker Blasted for Brutal Baserunning Blunder vs. Dodgers in NLCS Game 1
The NLCS kicked off Sunday night in Los Angeles with the Dodgers rolling over the Mets, 9-0, in a game that was pretty much over after the fourth inning. The Dodgers have now gone 33 straight innings without giving up a run, which ties a postseason record set by the Baltimore Orioles in 1966.
While the Dodgers' pitching staff has been lights out, they did get some help from the Mets on Sunday night, specifically from Jesse Winker, who made a mind-boggling decision on the basepaths.
With the Mets trailing 6-0 in the fifth inning with nobody out, Jose Iglesias hit a single to center field. Winker got a good jump off of first base and it appeared he'd easily got to third base when he suddenly stopped halfway there and ended up getting thrown out at third.
Check this out:
Not great.
MLB fans blasted him:
Game 2 is Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.