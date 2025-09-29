Mets Owner Steve Cohen Posts Apology to Fans After New York Misses Playoffs
The Mets' 2025 season came to an end on Sunday after losing 4-0 to the Marlins to give the Reds the final NL wild-card spot. It was an unfortunate way for New York to lose when there were many moments this season in which the Mets appeared to be a strong playoff contender. In the end, they struggled to finish strong and secure that postseason spot.
In response to the upsetting end of the season, Mets owner Steve Cohen posted an apology to New York fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday morning. While it definitely doesn't make up for the fact that the Mets won't be competing in the playoffs this year, not all MLB owners make an effort to do something like this to reach out to fans.
"Mets fans everywhere. I owe you an apology. You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn’t perform up to your and my expectations. We are all feeling raw emotions today. I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable. Your emotions tell me how much you care and continues to motivate the organization to do better. Thank You to the best fans in sports."
Cohen may have hinted at the team making some big changes for the 2026 season, but it's unknown what he meant by that. Will New York let Carlos Mendoza go and look for a new manager? Will the team look for new stars to help out Juan Soto? It could be a long offseason for the Mets.