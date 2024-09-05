Pete Alonso Hulked Out After His Third Strikeout Against the Red Sox
The New York Mets beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night. Francisco Lindor stayed hot, going 2-for-5 with a double and Jesse Winker hit his 14th home run of the season while the bullpen went five scoreless innings.
It was the kind of all-around team performance you need when your cleanup hitter goes 0-4, which is exactly what Pete Alonso did. Alonso struck out three times and was very frustrated by his performance. His third strikeout came in the eighth inning with two runners on and the Mets holding a one run lead.
Upon completion of his swing he immediately broke his bat over his leg.
That's a good old fashioned baseball tantrum right there. Just make sure you're capable of pulling it off because when it doesn't break, it just looks painful.
That's why Alonso hits the gym so hard in the offseason. That and the home runs.