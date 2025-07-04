Mets Pitcher’s Son Adorably Steals Microphone to Give Dad’s Start a Glowing Review
The New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Thursday. Starting pitcher David Peterson went 6 2/3 innings and only gave up one run on five hits. By all accounts, it was a quality performance. Including the account of his son, who stole a microphone from SNY's Steve Gelbs during his postgame media availability.
While he didn't grab it with the force or conviction that Riley Curry did once upon a time, Peterson's son did look like a natural with the mic in his hands and it was a truly adorable moment as his father had to ask him to give it back.
It turns out Gelbs has really been hitting it off with the younger Mets fans this week. A day before this moment with Peterson's son, he surprised a young fan by not only knowing his name, but by informing him that he was going to be the SNY Kidcaster later this month.
SNY is truly for the kids.