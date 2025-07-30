Mets Trade for Cardinals' Ryan Helsley to Continue Bullpen Upgrade
In an apparent attempt to remake their bullpen midseason, the New York Mets have reportedly added a pitcher with an All-Star pedigree.
The Mets are acquiring relief pitcher Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, according to a Wednesday evening report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. They will reportedly send pitcher Frank Elissalt, pitcher Nate Dohm and infielder Jesus Baez to Missouri in return.
Helsley, 31, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Cardinals. He has 105 saves with the club, ranking sixth in the history of the franchise.
In 2024, he led MLB with 49 saves in a National League-best 62 games finished. In 2025, he has a 3.00 ERA, a 3-1 record, 21 saves and 41 strikeouts in 36 innings. His acquisition comes hours after New York traded for San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers.
The Mets, after a protracted slump, have been playing much better of late. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, though they remain an eyelash (.001 in winning percentage) back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race.