Three Ideal Mets Trade Targets As Thursday's Deadline Looms
The Mets envisioned competing for a World Series in 2025, a season removed from a surprise run to the NLCS with a roster bolstered by the $765 million man, Juan Soto. As the July 31 trade deadline looms, New York is right in the thick of the crowded playoff race, at 62–44 and 1.5 games up on the Phillies in one of baseball's most competitive divisions.
After running out to a blazing hot start, however, the Mets hit a major skid ahead of the All-Star break, one that pulled back the curtain on a number of significant issues for the current roster. The starting rotation is relatively deep, and none of the Mets’ main starters have been truly disappointing, but aside from first-time All-Star David Peterson, the group has struggled to give manager Carlos Mendoza real length to begin games. The bullpen was a strength early on, but beyond All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, who has had an impressive bounceback season, the Mets’ top options struggled while the team limped into the midseason break. And while the dynamic group of Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Soto have provided the top of the Mets order with some serious punch, the back end has struggled to provide a real threat, with center field serving as a spot that could use an offensive upgrade.
With the hours counting down to Thursday’s trade deadline, the Mets are expected to target arms for both the rotation and bullpen, with center field being the most logical position for an offensive upgrade. Here are the three players that could slide seamlessly into New York’s roster in the coming days.
Mets Need: Starting Pitcher
New York entered the season with injuries to Sean Manaea, the team’s top pitcher for much of last season, as well as offseason addition Frankie Montas. The eight pitchers tasked to handle the majority of the team’s starts to begin the year, have averaged just over five innings per outing.
It is unlikely that team president David Stearns will be able to find a true top-flight starter in a relatively weak trade market for those types of arms, but adding someone who can consistently give the team six or seven quality innings would go a long way towards bolstering the staff.
Ideal Fit: Joe Ryan — Twins, RHP
Ryan, a first-time All-Star for Minnesota this season, may be the top arm available on the market this week and comes in at No. 1 on Sports Illustrated's trade candidate big board. It will likely take a pretty impressive offer for the Twins to part with him; at 29, Ryan is hitting his prime but remains under team control through the 2027 season and is making $3 million this year. That blend of factors could make him more attractive to Stearns, who is often loath to commit big money to top-flight pitchers in free agency.
MLB insider Jon Heyman indicated that the Mets had interest in Ryan at the deadline last week.
Ryan is 10–5 with a 2.82 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 121.1 innings pitched. His impressive 0.923 WHIP is fifth in all of baseball. He’d immediately give the Mets real punch at the top of the rotation, and his addition could help the Mets’ staff holistically, taking some pressure off of the strained bullpen. Ryan has pitched at least six innings in 11 of his 21 starts, and has gone seven innings five times this season. The Mets’ entire rotation has just starts of seven or more innings, with Peterson responsible for five of them.
Mets Need: Relief Pitcher
New York has already made one move to bolster its tired bullpen, trading for Orioles lefty reliever Gregory Soto. He was effective in his first outing with his new team on Sunday, posting a 1-2-3 seventh inning in the Mets’ 5–3 win at the Giants.
Before the Soto move, Stearns indicated that the franchise could add multiple arms to the pen, saying that “providing our group some reinforcements in the bullpen would be great.” With season-ending injuries to A.J. Minter, Dedniel Núñez, Danny Young and Max Kranick, New York could certainly use another reliable arm to spare Diaz and the Mets’ main setup options, Reed Garrett, Hector Brazoban and Ryne Stanek, all of whom have pitched in at least 41 games this season.
Ideal Fit: David Bednar — Pirates, RHP
After a rough start to the season and an early April option down to the minors, Bednar has reemerged as one of baseball’s most reliable relievers, earning National League reliever of the month honors in June. Bednar has been incredibly effective at missing bats, striking out 12.4 batters per nine innings. Of the Mets’ core pitchers, only Diaz has been more prolific in striking out batters.
The two-time All-Star has recorded 16 saves this season, and would give New York another option on nights in which Diaz is unavailable, and could serve as a more reliable bridge to the ninth-inning otherwise.
With the Pirates once again falling into mid-season rebuild mode, Bednar could be one of the more affordable top-flight relief options on the market compared to players like the Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase and Twins’ Jhoan Duran, and brings another year of team control on his deal. SI's MLB team ranks him as the No. 21 player on the trade candidate big board.
Mets Need: Center Fielder
Nimmo and Juan Soto are locked in, every-day players in the Mets’ corner outfield spots, but center field has been problematic for New York this year. Tyrone Taylor is a defensive stalwart but doesn’t provide much with the bat. Jeff McNeil has filled the position admirably, but that creates another hole at his natural second base. Adding an everyday center fielder could help shore up the back end of the order for a team ranked in the bottom 10 in baseball for runners left in scoring position at 3.58 per game.
Ideal Fit: Cedric Mullins — Orioles
The Mets have already done business with Baltimore at the deadline, adding Gregory Soto last week. The Orioles have been one of baseball’s biggest disappointments in 2025 at just 47–58 and in last place in the AL East. The future in Baltimore should still be bright, but ‘25 is proving to be a lost season, and Mullins may not factor into the franchise’s plans down the road, as he prepares to hit free agency in the offseason.
Mullins has struggled as the year has gone on, with a batting average of .217 and a rough 97 OPS+ on the year. Even so, he provides pop, with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs on the year, and could be a prime candidate for regression up to the mean with a change of scenery to a team in contention.
ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that New York has eyed Mullins and the White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. as candidates to fill the center field void, but with Robert’s higher price tag, current injury concerns and his own inconsistencies over the last few years, Mullins could be the safer and more affordable bet here. He is currently ranked No. 19 on SI's trade candidate big board.