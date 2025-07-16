Mic’d Up Clayton Kershaw Exits All-Star Game While Yelling 'Suck it, Big Dumper'
Clayton Kershaw took the mound for what could be his final MLB All-Star Game appearance on Tuesday night. Kershaw, wearing the familiar Dodgers No. 22, pitched to two hitters in the top of the second inning before manager Dave Roberts took him out to a standing ovation.
Kershaw was mic'd up during his outing, but MLB cut out the final few seconds before commercial when they posted the segment on social media. What they don't want you to remember about the appearances is that Kershaw walked through the dugout getting high fives from his National League teammates while he shouted, "Suck it, Big Dumper," twice before disappearing into the tunnel as the FOX broadcast cut to commercial.
Kershaw got Cal Raleigh, who leads baseball in home runs and won the Home Run Derby on Monday night, to line out for the first out of the inning. Kershaw also struck out Vladimir Guererro Jr., but the Blue Jays first baseman was clearly not on his mind by the time he got to the dugout.
You can watch Kershaw's complete mic'd up segment below.