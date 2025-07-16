SI

Mic’d Up Clayton Kershaw Exits All-Star Game While Yelling 'Suck it, Big Dumper'

The Dodgers legend had a hilarious quip about Cal Raleigh after he exited the All-Star Game.

Stephen Douglas

Clayton Kershaw leaves the All-Star game with a souvenier.
Clayton Kershaw leaves the All-Star game with a souvenier. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Clayton Kershaw took the mound for what could be his final MLB All-Star Game appearance on Tuesday night. Kershaw, wearing the familiar Dodgers No. 22, pitched to two hitters in the top of the second inning before manager Dave Roberts took him out to a standing ovation.

Kershaw was mic'd up during his outing, but MLB cut out the final few seconds before commercial when they posted the segment on social media. What they don't want you to remember about the appearances is that Kershaw walked through the dugout getting high fives from his National League teammates while he shouted, "Suck it, Big Dumper," twice before disappearing into the tunnel as the FOX broadcast cut to commercial.

Kershaw got Cal Raleigh, who leads baseball in home runs and won the Home Run Derby on Monday night, to line out for the first out of the inning. Kershaw also struck out Vladimir Guererro Jr., but the Blue Jays first baseman was clearly not on his mind by the time he got to the dugout.

You can watch Kershaw's complete mic'd up segment below.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB