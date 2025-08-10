Yankees Find New Ways to Make Season More Depressing With Blooper-Filled Sequence
The Yankees have been in a tailspin for months and can't pull themselves out of it.
New York is under .500 since mid-June, and a series of deadline acquisitions have not only failed to light a spark in the clubhouse, they have backfired to a nearly comical degree as the players the pinstripes traded for actively contributed to losing games right off the bat. The vibes are so bad even former Yankees are suffering awful strokes of luck; Mariano Rivera tore his Achilles playing in an alumni game this weekend.
And on Sunday, the team found a new way to make the season even more depressing with a brutal blooper-filled fielding sequence.
New York was losing to the visiting Astros, 5-1, in the top of the ninth in a game that already went sideways thanks to Aaron Boone getting ejected in the third while arguing over balls and strikes. With men on second and third with one out, Ramón Urías hit a blooper into shallow left field, which should have resulted in a catch for an out with no runners advancing. It wouldn't have been an easy play, but a very makeable one.
But that isn't how 2025 is going for the Yankees.
What happened instead was three Yankees defenders letting the ball drop between them all. But the lowlights were not done coming. Cody Bellinger, realizing the runner at third had held up while the ball dropped because there was only one out, quickly scrambled to recover and tried to save a run by gunning the ball home. Unfortunately he was unable to do even that, and the ball somehow slipped out of his hands, ending up going a few feet to his right instead of forward in any direction.
In a word: disaster.
It always feels like an over-exaggeration to point to one clip and say it sums up a team's entire season. The MLB schedule is far too long for that to be accurate. And yet... this does seem to sum up the Yankees' season. Or at least the last two months of it.
The Yankees would go on to lose, 7-1, and have dropped seven of the last 10 games. Safe to say there have been happier times in the Bronx.