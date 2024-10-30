Mics Caught Yankees Fan Taunting Freddie Freeman During Stand Up to Cancer Moment
The Los Angeles Dodgers failed in their attempt to sweep the New York Yankees in the World Series, losing Game 4 on Tuesday night, 11-4.
Freddie Freeman, however, was able to make some cool history when he became the first player in history to hit a home run in six straight World Series games.
The lefty's historic blast came in the first inning when belted a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right to give the Dodgers a quick 2-0 lead.
Later in the game, Freeman heard it from a Yankees fan during the Stand Up for Cancer moment when mics picked up someone in the crowd yelling, "You suck, Freeman!"
Freeman, as the stats and history clearly show, doesn't suck. Not even close.
Game 5 is Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.
