Ex-Dodgers Player Who Was Traded to White Sox Had Such a Sad Moment in Historic Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Miguel Vargas was traded from the Dodgers to the White Sox before the deadline last month.
Things were going so well just a few weeks ago for Miguel Vargas. The 24-year-old was in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was playing a small role on a team that is the favorite to win the World Series.

Then, something rough happened. He got traded to the White Sox in a deadline deal between three teams. And just like that Vargas went from living large on a contending team to playing for a franchise that is making the wrong kind of history, as Chicago lost its 21st game in a row Monday night in Oakland.

Cameras caught what looked like a sad moment for Vargas during the game:

Making things even worse—attendance for that game was listed at 4,971.

That's a tough scene.

Fans felt for him:

