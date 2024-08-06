Ex-Dodgers Player Who Was Traded to White Sox Had Such a Sad Moment in Historic Loss
In this story:
Things were going so well just a few weeks ago for Miguel Vargas. The 24-year-old was in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was playing a small role on a team that is the favorite to win the World Series.
Then, something rough happened. He got traded to the White Sox in a deadline deal between three teams. And just like that Vargas went from living large on a contending team to playing for a franchise that is making the wrong kind of history, as Chicago lost its 21st game in a row Monday night in Oakland.
Cameras caught what looked like a sad moment for Vargas during the game:
Making things even worse—attendance for that game was listed at 4,971.
That's a tough scene.
Fans felt for him:
Published