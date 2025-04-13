Mike Trout Got So Mad at a Fan for Ripping Ball Out of His Glove in Angels-Astros
Fan interference seems to be all the rage these days in the MLB.
The Los Angeles Angels-Houston Astros game on Saturday featured the latest case of a baseball fan sticking his hand where it wasn't supposed to be.
At the bottom of the second inning, Astros' Yainer Diaz was at the plate on a 2-0 pitch and sent the ball veering toward the right field line near the stands. Angels' Mike Trout jumped up at the wall, reached over and caught the ball, but less than a second later, an Astros fan forcibly ripped the ball out of Trout's glove.
Trout looked visibly frustrated and outraged by the fan's actions and wanted an interference call from the umps. The fan, for his part, held up both his hands (one of which still had the baseball) and seemed to plead his innocence.
Check out that heated moment here:
After further review, the play was not ruled to be fan interference and was a foul ball.
The Astros fan was later seen being thrown out of the stadium at Daikin Park.
It would seem like the infamous Yankees fans who made headlines for interfering with Mookie Betts in the World Series are rubbing off on the rest of the lot.
The Angels are currently up 4-0 in the sixth.